Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,116 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $13,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $60.34 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $68.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.39.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

