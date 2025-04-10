Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 878,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,134 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.37% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $13,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Shares of APLE opened at $12.20 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.11 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.