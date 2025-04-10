Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $13.14 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $13,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 36.7% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 140,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 83.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 57,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $90.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $96.50.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

