Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $13.36 Million Stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,196 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $13,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

NYSE JXN opened at $77.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.49. Jackson Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $115.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JXN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Jackson Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Craig Donald Smith sold 20,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,432,598.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,093,726.96. This trade represents a 15.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $591,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,852.68. This represents a 7.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

