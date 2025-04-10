Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,281 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.10% of Pool worth $12,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Second Line Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In other news, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,105. This trade represents a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $3,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,577 shares in the company, valued at $21,651,642. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.33.

Pool Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of POOL stock opened at $313.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $331.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $284.28 and a 12-month high of $395.60.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $987.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.04 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

