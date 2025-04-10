Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 14,245 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 390,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,245 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $13,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Exelixis by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $35.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.02.

Insider Activity

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 52,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,946,479.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,216,403.80. This trade represents a 14.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 12,210 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $425,884.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,561.28. This trade represents a 28.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,234. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Exelixis

About Exelixis

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.