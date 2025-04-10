Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 16,621 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 16,621 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Universal Health Services worth $12,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,675,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $838,821,000 after acquiring an additional 44,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,530 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $379,403,000 after acquiring an additional 63,754 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 624,143 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,984,000 after acquiring an additional 27,903 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,540,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $183.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.69 and a 12-month high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $179,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,230.56. This represents a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

