Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 27,865 Shares of ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,865 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 9.64% of ECB Bancorp worth $13,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
ECB Bancorp Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ECBK opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $137.21 million, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $14.72. ECB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $15.75.
ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 5.85%.
Insider Buying and Selling at ECB Bancorp
ECB Bancorp Company Profile
ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ECB Bancorp
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Quantum Computing: The $6.5 Billion Opportunity You Can’t Ignore
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ECB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.