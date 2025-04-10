Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 27,865 Shares of ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,865 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 9.64% of ECB Bancorp worth $13,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ECB Bancorp Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ECBK opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $137.21 million, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $14.72. ECB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $15.75.

ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 5.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ECB Bancorp

ECB Bancorp Company Profile

In other ECB Bancorp news, CFO Brandon Lavertu acquired 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $26,414.60. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,934.35. This trade represents a 5.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

