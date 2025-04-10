Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,908 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,908 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in FOX were worth $12,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in FOX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 471,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,894,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in FOX by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in FOX by 240.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 243,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 171,763 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on FOX from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FOX from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on FOX from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,324.61. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOXA opened at $51.51 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 11.56%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

