American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Koppers were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KOP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Koppers by 128.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 34,074 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Koppers by 345.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Koppers by 356.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Koppers by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Koppers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd.

Koppers Price Performance

KOP opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.64. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $524.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.50.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.18). Koppers had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Koppers’s payout ratio is presently 13.17%.

Koppers declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Koppers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.