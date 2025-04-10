Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY – Free Report) by 232.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 198,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,611 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak Income ETF were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in Angel Oak Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Angel Oak Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Income ETF in the third quarter worth $680,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Angel Oak Income ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 55,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter.

Get Angel Oak Income ETF alerts:

Angel Oak Income ETF Price Performance

CARY stock opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80. Angel Oak Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Angel Oak Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Angel Oak Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0879 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.