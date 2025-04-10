AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,093 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,857,324 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $467,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882,283 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,411,814 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $586,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,130 shares during the period. Carrhae Capital LLP boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 3,459,193 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,783 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,043,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,836,110 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,525,000 after purchasing an additional 962,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Up 9.9 %

AU stock opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.81.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Featured Stories

