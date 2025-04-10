Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Stock Position Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Antero Resources worth $13,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,574,973 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,036,603,000 after purchasing an additional 214,060 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,661,491 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $689,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $139,054,000 after purchasing an additional 61,490 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $140,020,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,961,644 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,756,000 after buying an additional 32,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Williams Trading set a $48.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.44.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $7,952,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,568,000. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

AR opened at $34.90 on Thursday. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.07 and a beta of 3.08.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 0.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

