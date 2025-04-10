Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 117.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,939 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Archer Aviation by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACHR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Archer Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 99,224 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $764,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,131,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,712,111.10. This trade represents a 8.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 33,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $234,678.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,217.92. This represents a 11.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,780 shares of company stock worth $3,158,081. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of ACHR stock opened at $7.43 on Thursday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Archer Aviation

(Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.