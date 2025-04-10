Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 740,889 Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 740,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.80% of Agora as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Agora by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 610,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. TMT General Partner Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,004,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Agora by 1,988.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in Agora during the fourth quarter worth about $12,459,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Agora during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.10 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Agora Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ API opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Agora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $6.99.

About Agora

Agora, Inc operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.

