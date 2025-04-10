Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 284,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,561 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Green Dot by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $7.69 on Thursday. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $417.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
