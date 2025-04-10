Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Position in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,791 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.05% of PLDT worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 655.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 105,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 91,418 shares during the period. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in PLDT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in PLDT by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 13,406 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in PLDT by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 23,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PLDT by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 29,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. 2.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

PLDT Stock Performance

Shares of PHI opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. PLDT Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.29 and a 52 week high of $29.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $960.62 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that PLDT Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

PLDT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.812 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. PLDT’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Further Reading

