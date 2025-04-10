Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 222,504 Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) by 103.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,504 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.42% of Torrid worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Torrid by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 26,703 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Torrid by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Stock Performance

Shares of CURV opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.66 million, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $9.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.34 million. Torrid had a net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CURV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Torrid from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Torrid from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Torrid from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

