Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 86.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524,711 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in News were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in News by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in News by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of News by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of News by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWS opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69. News Co. has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $35.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 1.26.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). News had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Analysts expect that News Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

