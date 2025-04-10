Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stake in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,042 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Paymentus were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Paymentus by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 709,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after buying an additional 81,853 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paymentus during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Paymentus by 1,569.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paymentus by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Paymentus by 32,191.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 227,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Paymentus from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.00 target price on Paymentus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Paymentus from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Paymentus from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:PAY opened at $27.30 on Thursday. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 88.06 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 15,794 shares of Paymentus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $505,250.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 466,035 shares in the company, valued at $14,908,459.65. The trade was a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $98,178.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 94,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,462.90. This represents a 3.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

