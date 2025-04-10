Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,964 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRBG opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $35.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.04). Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 11.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Corebridge Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

CRBG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Corebridge Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corebridge Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.93.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

