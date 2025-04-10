Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Position in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,992 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,765 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Timberland Bancorp were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,005 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,366 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 52.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,643 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $30.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $33.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.46.

Timberland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TSBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.20%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Timberland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

