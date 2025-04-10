Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,153 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,960 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.31% of Southside Bancshares worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBSI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.58. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBSI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBSI

Southside Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.