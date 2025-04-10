Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 2,183.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PIPR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $240.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $183.58 and a 52-week high of $351.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.73.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

