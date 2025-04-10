Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,061 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.21% of Taboola.com worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Taboola.com by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 1,218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 33,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Taboola.com news, Director Zvi Limon purchased 168,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $493,722.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,987,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,753,032.19. The trade was a 5.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Singolda acquired 60,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $163,822.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,462,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,339,204.96. The trade was a 0.42 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TBLA has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley cut Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Taboola.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.38.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45. Taboola.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Taboola.com announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 22.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

