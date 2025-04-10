Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 764.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 48,049 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,920,000 after acquiring an additional 82,868 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 16,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APAM opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.58.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 74.02%. Research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Several analysts have recently commented on APAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

