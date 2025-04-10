Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $2.48 Million Stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 242,209 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 66,961 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in SFL were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of SFL by 831.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in SFL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in SFL by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in SFL by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of SFL by 428.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SFL alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

SFL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.57. SFL Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62.

SFL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.93%.

SFL Profile

(Free Report)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.