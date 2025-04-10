Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,541 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 167,209 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.10% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 491,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,394,000 after buying an additional 20,449 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,333,000 after acquiring an additional 34,977 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,892,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,781,000 after acquiring an additional 72,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,154,000 after acquiring an additional 39,655 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bancorp.

In other news, insider James R. Shank sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $189,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,633.72. This represents a 40.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $23.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.72. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 10.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

