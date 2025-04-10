Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) by 248.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,593 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.40% of Byrna Technologies worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. NCP Inc. bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 2,200.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. 25.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BYRN opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $375.82 million, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 2.19. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $34.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.24.

Byrna Technologies ( NASDAQ:BYRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. Byrna Technologies had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 15.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa Wager sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,175.90. This represents a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Luan Pham sold 33,483 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $1,010,851.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,078.12. The trade was a 63.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

