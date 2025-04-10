Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $2.77 Million Position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,538 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.46% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at $3,692,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 155.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 173,270 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 597,860 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 115,173 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,361,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after acquiring an additional 111,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 499.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 86,147 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genco Shipping & Trading

In related news, insider Jesper Christensen sold 13,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $189,883.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,215.12. This represents a 19.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter George Allen sold 8,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $125,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,703.96. This represents a 16.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,812 shares of company stock valued at $402,216 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $537.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $67.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. Analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. The company was founded on September 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

