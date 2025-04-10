Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $2.79 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 78.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 113,575 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,455,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,788,319,000 after purchasing an additional 488,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $919,041,000 after purchasing an additional 107,281 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $399,824,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,225,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,625,000 after buying an additional 77,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,221,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,795,000 after buying an additional 242,243 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ED shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Shares of ED stock opened at $105.90 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.28 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 64.89%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

