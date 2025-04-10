Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 611,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 84,167 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ceragon Networks were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRNT. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 481.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 183,452 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $903,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ceragon Networks by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $2.24 on Thursday. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

