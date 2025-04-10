Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Free Report) by 373.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,589,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253,876 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in BARK were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BARK by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 250,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of BARK during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in BARK by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,849 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in BARK in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BARK by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 47,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 28,682 shares during the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BARK shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on BARK from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Lake Street Capital set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BARK in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

NYSE:BARK opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a market cap of $244.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.96. BARK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.56.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). BARK had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that BARK, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

