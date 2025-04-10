Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.73% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 268.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Insider Activity at Diamond Hill Investment Group

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director Richard Scott Cooley purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,214. The trade was a 5.18 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 1,422 shares of company stock valued at $205,593 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $135.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $377.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.83. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.89 and a 52-week high of $173.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.68 and a 200-day moving average of $153.16.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.12 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 33.88%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

