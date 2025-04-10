Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $3.13 Million Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 97.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,544,566 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $654,751,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,545,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,110,000 after buying an additional 1,739,853 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,675,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,933 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 1,067.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 686,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after acquiring an additional 627,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,273,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,473,000 after acquiring an additional 616,517 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MFC has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Manulife Financial stock opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.89. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.3094 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.45%.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.