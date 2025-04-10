Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in UFP Technologies by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 6,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.41, for a total value of $1,563,694.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,785 shares in the company, valued at $407,711.85. The trade was a 79.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UFPT opened at $211.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.66 and a 200 day moving average of $265.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.08. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.26 and a 12 month high of $366.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $144.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on UFPT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

