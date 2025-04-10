Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $3.22 Million Stake in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,786 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,714 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.22% of First of Long Island worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First of Long Island by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 31,161 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in First of Long Island during the 4th quarter worth about $1,856,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 49,798 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First of Long Island from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.04 to $16.56 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First of Long Island in a research report on Saturday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First of Long Island Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLIC opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The First of Long Island Co. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 9.52%.

First of Long Island Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 112.00%.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

