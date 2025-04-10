Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,542 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.38% of Old Second Bancorp worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 25,570 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 271.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 24,084 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 36.2% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 18,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,711,000 after buying an additional 77,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OSBC shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James raised Old Second Bancorp from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

OSBC opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $694.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.83%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

