Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $2.24 Million in SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,248,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SNDL by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SNDL by 5.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,510,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after buying an additional 311,642 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SNDL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SNDL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in SNDL by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 64,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

SNDL Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNDL opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $365.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 3.23. SNDL Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNDL ( NASDAQ:SNDL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.18). SNDL had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $179.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that SNDL Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SNDL from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

SNDL Company Profile

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

