Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $2.49 Million in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,930,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,787,000 after buying an additional 927,093 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,056,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth $42,158,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hess by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,141,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,408,117,000 after purchasing an additional 296,406 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $31,225,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Hess to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $27,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,879,364.70. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $138.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.63. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $123.79 and a 12-month high of $163.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

