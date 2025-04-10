Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,169,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,341,391,000 after acquiring an additional 526,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,725,190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,803,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,682,473,000 after purchasing an additional 52,195 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,202 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,650,692,000 after purchasing an additional 129,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $703,074,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD opened at $304.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $305.38 and a 200-day moving average of $298.93. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total transaction of $309,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,778.28. This represents a 15.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,155,997.80. This trade represents a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,400. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.87.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

