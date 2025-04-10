Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,208 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 139,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 24,881 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.0% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 84.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 128,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,600,000 after acquiring an additional 59,065 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $76.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $4,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 247,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,242,820.97. The trade was a 16.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $223,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $184,497.72. The trade was a 54.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,842 shares of company stock valued at $6,478,332. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

