Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $2.46 Million Investment in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTSI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,044,000 after purchasing an additional 46,812 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,157,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after buying an additional 18,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Northland Securities raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, February 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.82.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $106.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.00. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $152.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. Analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 45,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $5,737,645.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,509,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,646,661.10. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 6,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $809,436.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,309.91. This represents a 32.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 743,948 shares of company stock worth $92,210,640. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

