Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $2.79 Million Investment in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,434 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.10% of PAR Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,108,000 after acquiring an additional 10,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PAR Technology by 11.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,664,000 after purchasing an additional 81,551 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth $33,011,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 406,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,547,000 after buying an additional 130,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 186,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period.

PAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

Shares of PAR stock opened at $57.85 on Thursday. PAR Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $82.24. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -231.39 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.73.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $105.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.10 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. PAR Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

