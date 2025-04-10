Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 101,610 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) by 210.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,815 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,610 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 52,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 25,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson set a $27.00 price target on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Civista Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $23.70.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

