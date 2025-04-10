Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 16,974 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 130.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,974 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 407.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 13.9 %

NYSE KTB opened at $59.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.77 and its 200 day moving average is $80.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $96.80.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 73.99%. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

