Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 213,857 Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) by 322.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,857 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Bridge Investment Group were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $102,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Bridge Investment Group Stock Up 16.7 %

NYSE BRDG opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 224.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $81.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 488.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Bridge Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Get Our Latest Report on BRDG

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.