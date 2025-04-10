Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 60,927 Shares of CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Free Report) by 160.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,927 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.25% of CoreCard worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCRD. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CoreCard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of CoreCard by 853.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCard by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CoreCard by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoreCard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of CoreCard in a report on Friday, February 21st.

CoreCard Trading Up 12.6 %

NYSE CCRD opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CoreCard Co. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $24.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $151.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.49.

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. CoreCard had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $14.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoreCard Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreCard Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.