Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 66,022 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,022 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.18% of ON24 worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ON24 by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 821,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ON24 by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in ON24 by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 33,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Stock Up 5.9 %

NYSE:ONTF opened at $4.88 on Thursday. ON24, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.55.

In other ON24 news, Director Dominique Trempont sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $29,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 254,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,924. The trade was a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $32,580.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 537,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,892.84. The trade was a 0.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 206,529 shares of company stock worth $1,174,541 and sold 198,813 shares worth $1,151,042. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

ONTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ON24 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

