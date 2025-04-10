Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 2,127 Shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,153 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.32% of First United worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in First United during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First United by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in First United by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in First United by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First United during the 4th quarter valued at about $934,000. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $193.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.58. First United Co. has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.07.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. First United had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First United Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. First United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.94%.

FUNC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut First United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Raymond James raised shares of First United from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.

